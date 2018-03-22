Sean Penn tells CBS that he's lost his love for acting

Sean Penn seems to be done with Hollywood.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that airs this weekend, the two-time Academy Award winner says he’s lost that loving feeling for the craft of acting.

“It can be great when you’re working with good actors or good directors or good writing as an exercise,” Penn tells Tracy Smith. “But do I have a belief that it has a lasting value? Maybe, I could make the argument intellectually. But I don’t have a visceral – I’m not in love with that anymore.”

He said he hasn’t loved it “for some time.”

Penn is about to release his first novel, Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff through Simon & Schuster, a CBS company. The novel is about a septic tank salesman-turned-assassin who kills people with a mallet.

“You know, some people are going to get this book and some people are – not going to get this book,” Penn tells Smith. “Some people, I think, will really enjoy it, others will loathe it. And – and that really is what I’d like to say about me, you know?”

He also talks about his interview with then escaped drug lord Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman. The interview will air this Sunday at 9 a.m. ET on CBS.