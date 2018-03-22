Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

In the latest episode of People TV’s Couch Surfing, The Wire and Hap and Leonard actor Michael K. Williams revisited his career as a choreographer while watching classic music videos with host Lola Ogunnaike.

Williams told her that before his acting career took off, his commitment was to the art of dancing.

“All I wanted to be was a dancer. I didn’t really have any thoughts on being an actor when I first got into the arts,” Williams told Ogunnaike.

The actor said that he “had so much fun” traveling our tour with ’90s musical icons like Crystal Waters, Cece Pennington, and dancing to Ginuwine’s R&B classic, “Pony.”

“I think I can still do that choreography too,” says Williams. “I could do the ‘Pony’ part.”

“I’d like to see that,” jokes Ogunnake. “I bet you do!” the actor replies.

