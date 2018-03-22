Michael K. Williams says the Community cast helped him 'look funny'

Maureen Lee Lenker
March 22, 2018 AT 11:30 AM EDT

Drama is easy and comedy is hard, so they say — and Michael K. Williams confirms it’s true.

The actor sat down with PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike on Couch Surfing to take a look back at some of his past roles, including his first ever comedic role as a guest star on Community.

“Good television, good writing is all about the the rhythm — the beats, the rhythm, the pacing,” Williams, best known for his heavy roles on The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, says. “Comedy is probably at the top of that list of difficult rhythms to capture and improv and have that wittiness. It’s a whole different animal really.”

Williams says the kindness and humor of the cast made it easier for him to deliver on his first comedic performance. “They were so kind, the writers and the cast,” he says. “I’m pretty much just playing it straight and they’re reacting around me. They made me look funny.”

