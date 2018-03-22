Margot Robbie to produce series reframing Shakespeare's hits from female perspective

The lady may protest too much, but she’s about to get her due.

On Thursday, ABC announced it is partnering with Margot Robbie’s production company LuckyChap, as well as Hoodlum and ABC International, to produce a 10-part series retelling the works of Shakespeare from the female perspective.

According to ABC, the project will be led by a female creative team and produce 10 standalone episodes. Each episode will be based on one of Shakespeare’s most celebrated plays updated to reflect our contemporary world. The project will be produced in Australia and filming is set to begin in late 2018.

“We are thrilled about this Australian partnership as an opportunity to showcase unique, distinctly female voices in writing, and to demonstrate the high quality of the Australian film and television industry. The project will share diverse points of view, from writers representing the different cultures and areas within Australia, which many would not readily associate with works of Shakespeare,” said LuckyChap Entertainment in a statement.

The project is intended to reflect a wide range of cultures and areas. Giula Sandler created the concept and will oversee the series, as well as writing one episode.

Managing Director of ABC Studios International Keli Lee said, “ABC Studios International is thrilled to be a partner in this unique project. This production is a chance to create something classic yet boldly original and modern. The works of Shakespeare are iconic and this will present them in a way they’ve never been seen before.”