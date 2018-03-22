Karen McDougal details alleged Trump affair, says he tried to pay her after sex

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleges that she had an affair with Donald Trump more than a decade ago, says he once attempted to pay her after sex.

McDougal described the alleged relationship in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday, days before Cooper’s sit-down with fellow alleged Trump mistress Stormy Daniels is scheduled to air on 60 Minutes.

“After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that,” McDougal said of Trump, clarifying that he attempted to hand her money. “I don’t even know how to describe the look on my face, it must have been so sad.” McDougal, who said she cried in the car ride home, added, “It hurt me that he saw me in that light.”

Cooper also asked McDougal what she should say to the president’s wife, Melania Trump. “What can you say except ‘I’m sorry?’” she responded. “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

The Wall Street Journal first reported McDougal’s alleged affair with Trump in 2016, while also revealing that she’d previously sold the exclusive rights to the story to American Media Inc. for $150,000. The company, which owns The National Enquirer, never ran the piece. The White House has said Trump denies the affair.

