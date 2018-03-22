Jimmy Kimmel on Trump's bad spelling: 'Dumb just won another round'

From “unpresidented” to “Alex” Baldwin, a hallmark of President Donald Trump’s social media presence is poor spelling and typo-ridden prose. Trump was at it again early Wednesday, spelling the word “whether” incorrectly (“wether”) and quoting attorney Alan Dershowitz by writing special “council” Robert Mueller should have never been appointed. (Mueller is a special counsel.)

“Special Council is told to find crimes, whether a crime exists or not. I was opposed to the selection of Mueller to be Special Council. I am still opposed to it. I think President Trump was right when he said there never should have been a Special Council appointed because….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

Numerous people mocked Trump for the mistake (which, as seen above, is still live on his Twitter profile), including Jimmy Kimmel. The late-night host blasted Trump during his Wednesday monologue, calling him “dumb.”

“If you’re wondering whether our president is crazy or just dumb. People have been saying, ‘I don’t know if he’s crazy or just dumb’ — dumb just won another round,” Kimmel joked, adding Trump hadn’t deleted the tweet because he didn’t want it to appear that he bowed to pressure from “left-wing dictionaries.”

As Kimmel showed, Trump has misspelled counsel numerous times, often writing it as “council” as he did on Tuesday but also incorrectly writing it as “councel.”

“I know a lot of people can’t spell, but a lot of people aren’t president,” Kimmel said. “If only there was a program on our phones that told us when we misspelled something.”