Hawaii Five-0: Alex O'Loughlin open to returning for more seasons

Hawaii Five-0 may live beyond season 8!

Though Alex O’Loughlin had previously expressed his desire to turn in McGarrett’s gun and badge by the end of season 8, the actor now tells EW he hopes to make a deal with CBS to stick around for more seasons.

“I’m more open to continuing on than I was when we spoke a couple years ago,” the actor tells EW. “It’s a hard question to answer at the end of the season. I’m literally shooting episode 25 right now, and it happens to be episode 193 as well. All I want to do is collapse into my hiatus and go to bed for a couple weeks, but I am open to doing another couple of years. Hopefully we can make a deal.”

O’Loughlin explains that his previous desire to exit had to do with his body breaking down due to a spinal injury he suffered years ago. “The spinal injury I had, like even two years ago I could still barely move,” he says. “It was just impossible. I was like, ‘There’s no way I can keep working like this. I can’t force that at all.’ I got in a stem cell trial, and I’ve got all these stem cells in my back, and I built a rehab gym in my garage, and I’ve been doing lots of workouts the last couple years, and I feel physically a lot better.”

Currently in its eighth season, Hawaii Five-0 has not yet been officially renewed for season 9. In the meantime, the actor stepped behind the camera to direct the episode that airs March 30. “It was terrific,” he says. “It felt strangely natural.” Check back next week for more from O’Loughlin on his directorial debut.

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.