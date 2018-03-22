Here's what the Sex and the City cast thinks of Cynthia Nixon's governor run

Sex and the City alumna Cynthia Nixon has announced she’s running for New York governor — and many of her former costars are lending her their support.

Nixon, who played the tough and ambitious attorney Miranda Hobbes on the massively popular HBO series, announced her candidacy for governor this week with a campaign ad posted to Twitter.

In the following days, several former SATC castmates spoke out about Nixon’s run:

Kim Cattrall

Cattrall, who played the daring and sexually adventurous publicist Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, responded diplomatically to a Twitter user who asked what she thought of Nixon’s decision to run.

“I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices,” the actress wrote in a tweet.

Kristin Davis

Davis starred in SATC as Charlotte, the show’s prim and proper idealist. The actress was effusive in her support of her former costar from the getgo.

“I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor!” she wrote on Twitter, noting that she was a “day 1 founding donor.” She added, “I’m excited to support someone I have known for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life!”

Willie Garson

Garson, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s gay best friend, Stanford Blatch, shared Nixon’s campaign ad and his endorsement on Instagram.

“I cant think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon….please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her,” he wrote.

Evan Handler

Handler, who portrayed Charlotte’s divorce attorney and eventual second husband, Harry Goldenblatt, responded to a Twitter user who joked that he should join Nixon’s ticket as candidate for lieutenant governor. “Has a movement begun…?” he wrote.

David Eigenberg

Eigenberg played bartender Steve Brady, Miranda’s on-again, off-again love interest in the series.

Eigenberg tweeted: “Happy to see my friend running to help all the great folks of NY state! #NIXON4NY A wonderful and smart and most of all …deeply ethical person. Go forward Cynthia, Serving the people of New York #education!”

Nixon will face off against incumbent Andrew Cuomo in the New York Democratic primary elections in September.