Fitz’s worst fears will manifest during Friday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

With the Fear Dimension still terrorizing the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents, Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) race to find a way to seal the rift. But Fitz will come face to face with his worst nightmare in the form of his Framework alter ego.

When the team was trapped within the Framework, Fitz was known as “The Doctor,” who was second in command to Aida, then the head of Hydra, who was also his lover. So, yeah, seeing this version of himself is pretty traumatizing. See how he reacts to being reunited with his other self in this exclusive sneak peek:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.