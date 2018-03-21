Josh is sliding into Liza's DMs in exclusive Younger season 5 sneak peek

Are you ready to feel Younger again?

There’s not too long to wait until the TV Land comedy returns to inject some youth into our lives again, but in the meantime, EW has an exclusive look at a table read for an upcoming episode where things get a little awkward between Liza (Sutton Foster) and Josh (Nico Tortorella).

The interactive 360-degree video not only reveals a taste of what’s to come on season 5 of the series but allows fans to virtually go on set as they pan around and watch the scene that you’ve just heard them read. What’s more, if you look closely (but not that closely because it’s pretty obvious) you’ll also be able to discover the premiere date for the show’s fifth season. Hint: The writing’s on the wall.

When we last left them (in Ireland!), Josh was going through with his wedding to Clare (Phoebe Dynevor) even after professing his undying love to Liza, and Charles’ (Peter Hermann) ex-wife’s book Marriage Vacation was about to be published, putting the book publisher in an awkward spot. From the looks of the sneak peek, Josh and Clare are enjoying their newlywed status (even if Josh is sliding into Liza’s DMs — don’t worry she doesn’t even know what they are) and Marriage Vacation has acquired a very famous and influential fan.

Younger returns to TV Land this summer… on June 5.