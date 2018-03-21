Movie buffs aren’t the only ones in for a treat at the Tribeca Film Festival, as the organization behind the annual event announced Wednesday a wealth of television projects joining the 2018 lineup.

Among the series premiering at this year’s festival is JAY-Z’s Trayvon Martin docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, which offers a “definitive look at one of the most talked-about, controversial events of the last decade.” Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, will speak to the audience after a screening of the Paramount Network production.

Chachi Senior/Paramount Network

Also on tap for the Tribeca TV program is Netflix’s Bobby Kennedy for President, Dawn Porter’s revelatory examination of “what America gained and what it lost in the life, vision, politics, and hope of Bobby Kennedy,” as well as the world premiere of the Starz coming-of-age series Sweetbitter, about a young woman, Tess (Ella Purnell), who becomes “intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world of the upscale restaurant industry” in New York City, “where she tastes expensive wine, explores dive bars, and learns who she can trust.” The series is based on Stephanie Danler’s novel of the same name.

Further additions include an early look at season 2 of HBO’s Westworld, the nonfiction TV film Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary featuring interviews with Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, and James Franco about their cult hit one-season wonder, PBS’ Little Women, and YouTube Red’s Cobra Kai, an “all-new series in which Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their star-making roles (and rivalry)” from the 1984 film The Karate Kid.

Christopher Saunders/Starz

“Tribeca TV has become a destination for some of the most highly anticipated and well-received shows on television,” Cara Cusumano, Director of Programming for the Tribeca Film Festival, said in a press statement. “While we continue that tradition with an exciting slate of new and returning series premieres, we also sought to pay homage to the rich cultural history of TV through two feature documentaries about groundbreaking shows of the past, and all-new episodes of a true-crime trailblazer.”

Tribeca’s previously announced feature film lineup includes the world premiere of Drake Doremus’ sci-fi romance Zoe, Beatriz at Dinner filmmaker Miguel Arteta’s directorial follow-up Duck Butter, and a French New Wave-inspired drama Blue Night, about a famous singer wandering the streets of New York City after a devastating medical diagnosis starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Simon Baker, Jacqueline Bisset, Common, Taylor Kinney, Renée Zellweger, and Waleed Zuaiter.

Netflix

In conversation events will spotlight cast and crew reunions for Scarface and Schindler’s List, while Lesli Linka Glatter, Jamie Foxx, Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Alexander Payne, Spike Lee, Laura Poitras, Nancy Meyers, and John Legend are also set to speak live at the 2018 edition.

The 2018 Tribeca Film Festival takes place April 18-29. Head here for tickets and read on for more information about the latest additions.

TRIBECA TV

Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix) – World Premiere.

Executive Producers: Laura Michalchyshyn, Dawn Porter, Gunnar Dedio, Nestan Behrans, Dave Sirulnick, Justin Wilkes, Jon Kamen.

Acclaimed director Dawn Porter reveals anew what America gained and what it lost in the life, vision, politics, and hope of Bobby Kennedy.

After the screening: A conversation with director Dawn Porter and Ambassador William vanden Heuvel.

Screening: Wednesday, April 25, 5:00 PM, SVA Theatre

Cobra Kai (YouTube Red) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Susan Ekins, Will Smith, James Lassiter, Caleeb Pinkett, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka.

Epic adversaries return to the dojo in Cobra Kai, an all-new series in which Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their star-making roles (and rivalry) from the iconic film franchise, The Karate Kid. With Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Mary Mouser, Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Courtney Henggeler.

After the screening: A conversation with writers, directors, and executive producers Hayden Schlossberg, John Hurwitz, and Josh Heald and series stars and executive producers Ralph Macchio and William Zabka.

Screening: Tuesday, April 24, 7:45 PM, SVA Theatre

Drunk History (Comedy Central) – Season Five, Midseason Premiere

Executive Producers: Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner, Will Ferrell, Owen Burke, Adam McKay.

Derek Waters, along with an ever-changing cast of actors and comedians, travels across the country to present the liquored-up narrative of our nation’s rich history. With Derek Waters, Jeremy Konner.

After the screening: A conversation with co-creator, director, and host Derek Waters, co-creator and director Jeremy Konner, and other special guests. Each screening ticket provides access to two (2) complimentary drink tickets.

Screening: Thursday, April 26, 8:30 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Freaks and Geeks: The Documentary, directed by Brent Hodge, produced by Aly Kelly, Matthew Galkin. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary

Tribeca alum Brent Hodge examines the untold stories and pivotal moments from the making of one of the greatest “one-season wonders” ever produced—one that influenced pop culture far beyond the series’ short TV life. ​With Paul Feig, Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Linda Cardellini, Busy Philipps, James Franco.

After the movie: A conversation with director Brent Hodge and Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig.

First Screening: Saturday, April 21, 8:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub;

Additional screenings detailed on tribecafilm.com.

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic) – World Premiere

Executive Producer: Ken Biller

In its second season, Genius explores the Spanish expatriate Pablo Picasso’s devotion to his craft, his contribution to modern art, and his turbulent personal life. With Antonio Banderas, Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy, Samantha Colley, Poppy Delevingne, T.R. Knight, Seth Gabel.

After the screening: A conversation with showrunner Ken Biller, executive producers Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and cast-members Antonio Banderas, Alex Rich, Clémence Poésy, Poppy Delevingne, and Samantha Colley.

Screening: Friday, April 20, 8:30 PM, BMCC Tribeca PAC

Little Women (PBS) – North American Premiere

Executive Producers: Colin Callender, Sophie Gardiner, Heidi Thomas, Lucy Richer, Rebecca Eaton.

Set against the backdrop of a country divided, the story follows the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy on their journey from childhood to adulthood under the guidance of their mother Marmee. Little Women is a coming-of-age story that is as relevant and engaging today as it was on its original publication in 1868. With Emily Watson, Michael Gambon, Angela Lansbury, Maya Hawke, Annes Elwy, Kathryn Newton, Dylan Baker and Jona Hauer-King.

After the screening: A conversation with Executive Producers Colin Callender and Rebecca Eaton along with cast-member Maya Hawke.

Screening: Friday, April 27, 5:00 PM, SVA Theatre

Mr. SOUL!, directed by Melissa Haizlip, Samuel Pollard, written and produced by Melissa Haizlip. (USA) – World Premiere, Feature Documentary

Mr. SOUL! offers an entertaining, essential look at the groundbreaking television show SOUL!, which, under producer-host Ellis Haizlip’s passionate guidance, showcased the breadth of black artistry from 1968 to 1973.

After the movie: A tribute to SOUL! hosted by Blair Underwood and featuring performances from Robert Glasper and more.

First Screening: Sunday, April 22, 8:00 PM, Tribeca Festival Hub

Additional screenings detailed on tribecafilm.com.

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon Prime Video) – North American Premiere

Executive Producers: Jo Porter, Anthony Ellis, Penny Win.

A penetrating reimagining of the iconic, timeless Australian classic, Picnic at Hanging Rock plunges audiences into the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and their governess on Valentine’s Day, 1900. With Natalie Dormer, Lily Sullivan, Madeleine Madden, Samara Weaving, Lola Bessis, Yael Stone, Inez Curro, Harrison Gilbertson, Ruby Rees.

After the screening: A conversation with director Larysa Kondracki, executive producer Jo Porter and cast member Natalie Dormer.

Screening: Saturday, April 28, 8:00 PM, SVA Theatre

Phenoms (FOX, FOX Sports) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: David Brooks, Mario Melchiot, Tony Sella.

Chronicling the journey of the next great soccer players on their quests to represent their respective countries in the 2018 FIFA World Cup™, Phenoms allows fans and viewers to experience the personal lives of players through unprecedented behind-the-scenes access.

After the screening: A conversation with Executive Producer David Brooks, Producer Arbi Pedrossian, Director Chris Perkel, and Editor Thomas Verette.

Screening: Wednesday, April 25, 8:30 PM, SVA Theatre

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story (Paramount Network) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Michael Gasparro, Nick Sandow, Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin, Chachi Senior.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story depicts the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin, presenting the definitive look at one of the most talked-about, controversial events of the last decade.

After the screening: A conversation with co-directors Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst, the parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, executive producers Mike Gasparro and Chachi Senior, and special guest.

Screening: Friday, April 20, 5:45 PM, BMCC Tribeca PAC

The Staircase – International Premiere

Executive Producers: Matthieu Belghiti, Jean-Xavier de Lestrade.

The true-crime phenomenon The Staircase returns with all-new chapters, as convicted murderer Michael Peterson faces his final trial.

After the screening: A conversation with creator and director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade and producers Matthieu Belghiti and Allyson Luchak

Screening: Saturday, April 28, 6:00 PM, SVA Theatre

Sweetbitter (STARZ) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Stephanie Danler, Stuart Zicherman, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Sarah Esberg.

New to New York City, 22-year-old Tess is quickly intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world of the upscale restaurant industry, where she tastes expensive wine, explores dive bars, and learns who she can trust. With Ella Purnell, Tom Sturridge, Caitlin FitzGerald, Paul Sparks, Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Jasmine Matthews, Daniyar.

After the screening: A conversation with Sweetbitter creator, executive producer, and writer Stephanie Danler, showrunner Stuart Zicherman, and cast-members Ella Purnell, Caitlin FitzGerald, Tom Sturridge, and Paul Sparks.

Screening: Thursday, April 26, 5:00 PM, SVA Theatre

Westworld (HBO) – Season Two, New York Premiere

Executive Producers: Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Roberto Patino, Richard Lewis, Ben Stephenson.

As a new chapter begins, Westworld continues on its dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. With Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, Tessa Thompson.

After the screening: a conversation with co-creators, showrunners, and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and cast-members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, and James Marsden.

Screening: Thursday, April 19, 8:30 PM, BMCC Tribeca PAC

PILOT SEASON

For the second year, Tribeca opened submissions to independently produced TV pilots. This showcase program represents the most exciting new voices and stories in the episodic space.

Screening Showcase: Monday, April 23, 6:45 PM, Cinépolis Chelsea

Fabled (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Evan Jonigkeit, Alex Gayner, Zosia Mamet.

This anthology series reimagines classic fairy tales through the perspective of its female characters, whose overlapping stories take place in the same small town. With Zosia Mamet, Trace Lysette, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Paul Wesley, Norbert Butz.

Nice (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producer: Naomi Ko.

Teddy, a sarcastic-but-loveable 23-year-old, prides herself on being the black sheep of her conservative Korean-American family. But when her cancer returns—and she keeps it a secret—everything in her life takes on new meaning. With Naomi Ko, Sun Park, Kim Cooper, Parvesh Cheena, Nathan Yueh, Connor Gould.

Tantalum (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Clara Aranovich.

Detroit-based tech mogul Colton stands on the edge of a bridge in the middle of the night, ready to jump to his death. But when a strange woman perched above him derails his plan, he finds he’s in for a bizarre, and increasingly violent, night. With Marcus Henderson, Susan Deming, Jeffery Waddell, Langston Fishburne.

Oversharing (USA) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Katie Flynn, Terri Timely.

When a new business venture fails, uptight Jenny is forced to start renting out her apartment online. But diving into the sharing economy proves not to be so easy for someone who never actually learned to “share.” With Beth Dover, Sarah Burns, David Danipour, Thomas Fowler.

On the Spectrum (Israel) – World Premiere

Executive Producers: Ron Eilon, Danna Stern, Koby Gal Raday, Dganit Atias Gigi.

On the Spectrum follows three 20-something roommates, all on the autism spectrum, as they navigate the day-to-day concerns of work, friendship, and romance. With Neomi Levov, Niv Majar, Ben Yosipovich, Uri Gat, Avi Dangur, Tal Yakimov.

N.O.W. SHOWCASE

A curated selection of independent, online creators invited to showcase their latest work at public screenings as official Tribeca Film Festival selections and on TribecaFilm.com. Divided into two groups: Episodic and Short Form.

EPISODIC

Premiere Screening: Thursday, April 19, 8:30 PM, Regal Battery Park Theater

Cleaner Daze, created by Tess Sweet (USA) – Episode One (New York Premiere), Episode Two (World Premiere). Cleaner Daze, a dark comedy series about addiction, follows Jasmine, a newbie drug counselor, and her eccentric co-workers as they struggle to wrangle a misfit crew of teenage drug addicts. With Abigail Reno, Karin Babbitt, Tess Sweet, Kemi O’Connor.

Tess Sweet is an award-winning writer and director, a recovering drug addict, and a lover of dark comedy. In 2011, Sweet graduated with an M.F.A. from the film and television directing program at the University of California at Los Angeles. Sweet now resides in the Bay Area, where she works as a freelance director and editor, serves as president of Loud and Clean, and runs programs for with at-risk youth.

Dinette, created by Shaina Feinberg (USA) – World Premiere. The original series Dinette focuses on a group of female and gender non-conforming friends who come together for a commitment ceremony in the waning days of 2017. Shaina Feinberg leads the ensemble cast through a series of inter-connected vignettes riffing on wounded machismo and the patriarchy.

Shaina Feinberg has directed and produced content for RIOT, Shatterbox and IFC’s Comedy Crib. Her debut as a writer and director, the award-winning feature The Babymooners, blurred the lines between documentary and fiction while examining gender stereotypes. In 2017, her short film Shiva, a hybrid of improvised comedy and actual grief, premiered at Tribeca. Senior Escort Service, her follow-up to Shiva, is a full-length movie that blends nonfiction and fiction.

Driver Ed, created by Jacob A. Ware, Amanda Cowper (USA) – World Premiere. A guy decides to get his driver’s license to impress his NASCAR-loving girlfriend, but unexpected things happen on the open road. With Jacob A. Ware, Layla Khosh, Eddie Diaz, Becca Blackwell.

Jacob A. Ware is an actor and writer, best known for playing Harold Selby on HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. He is the head writer and host of the RYOT Studio show Screen Time; his television credits also include Law and Order: SVU, Shades of Blue, and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Amanda Cowper is a New York City-based producer and director. As associate producer on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, Cowper produces all of the show’s field pieces.

Home, created by Micah Sudduth, Keylee Sudduth (USA) – World Premiere. Pulling from the true life experiences of the filmmakers, Home mines the humor and heartbreak of growing into adulthood, leaving home, and balancing individual creative careers as a married couple in the millennial age.

Micah Sudduth grew up in the woods of East Texas and survived years of homeschooling so that he could one day pursue his dream of a) being around people and b) making films.

Keylee Sudduth is a Texan born and raised actor and filmmaker. In childhood, she always found herself better able to connect with others through theater. That has now grown into an unabashed passion for cinematic storytelling.

Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems, created by Erick Oh (USA, Japan) – New York Premiere. Pig: The Dam Keeper Poems is a 2D animated series based on the world of The Dam Keeper, the beloved Oscar-nominated short film by Tonko House. The series shows how Pig remembers his father’s departure and having to step into the role of the dam keeper.

Erick Oh is a Korean filmmaker and animator based in California, whose independent films have won awards at numerous film festivals. After receiving his B.F.A. from Seoul National University and his M.F.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles’s film program, Oh worked at Pixar Animation Studios as an animator, working on Academy Award®-winning films, including Inside Out and Finding Dory.

Snugglr, created by Georgia Bernstein, Cemre Paksoy (USA) – World Premiere. Snugglr is an improvised comedy that follows a young Turkish girl, Cemre, who cuddles strangers, professionally as a last resort to make rent. She winds up fully dressed and in bed with all kinds of characters – including a high school student discovering her sexuality, a piano playing dad, and a twelve-year-old with lice, all of whom are looking for more than just a snuggle, in one weird way or another. In English, Turkish with English subtitles.

Georgia Bernstein is a filmmaker from Los Angeles. A recent graduate from Northwestern University, she’s living in Chicago where she created and directed an original pilot for Condé Nast and Indigenous Media based off her web series, Snugglr. Her first short film about modern neuroticism was an official selection in the 13th annual CineYouth Festival.

Cemre Paksoy is an actor and filmmaker living in Chicago. She recently adapted Snugglr, the web series, into a pilot that can be seen on Condé Nast’s The Scene. She’s from Turkey where she windsurfs and pets dogs.

SHORT FORM

Premiere Screening: Thursday, April 19, 7:15 PM, Regal Battery Park Theater

Crime Cutz, created by Ben Fries, Alden Nusser, with the music of Holy Ghost! (USA) – World Premiere. Crime Cutz is a documentary that profiles four New Yorkers to the soundtrack of Holy Ghost!’s Crime Cutz EP. Each subject is invited to interpret a song in their unique style, showcasing these individuals as both subject and collaborator, blurring the line between documentary and music video. With Brad Pawly, Caramia Lior, Lori Brizzi, Louis Orlando, Stuart Hodes, Elizabeth Hodes.

Ben Fries is an award-winning director, producer, and composer from New York City. He has directed more than 20 music videos for bands, including Holy Ghost! and Danny Brown, and has composed music for films such as The Search for General Tso, The City Dark, and The Most Unknown.

Alden Fitzpatrick Nusser is a native Manhattanite who got his start directing short documentaries for news outlets, including The New York Times, the New Yorker, and HBO. He is now developing several projects; among them is a samurai flick set in the tropics and a documentary-opera about a plastic surgery-obsessed grande-dame.

Everything is Stories, created by Mike Martinez, Tyler Wray (USA) – World Premiere. Peter Stefan, owner of Graham Putnam & Mahoney funeral parlor in Worcester, Massachusetts, found himself thrust into the national spotlight in the spring of 2013 amid a damning controversy. With implications that still linger to this day, Stefan and his team faced the question of where to draw the line on who deserves a burial. Directed by Daniel Navetta.

Everything is Stories was initially created as a podcast by Garrett Crowe, Mike Martinez, and Tyler Wray. It is now also a documentary series that explores unconventional narratives of the past and present to preserve the eccentric, the authentic, and the personal.

The Last Fisherman, created by Shal Ngo (USA, Vietnam) – World Premiere. In a dystopian future, on the South China Sea, an aging fisherman discovers an android woman from his past.

Shal Ngo is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker who seeks to bring the inner workings of the human brain to the big screen. After graduating from New York University in 2008, he began working in narrative, documentary, and commercial filmmaking. He is now in development on two projects: his debut feature, a sci-fi thriller about a sentient smart house, and a series of stop-motion documentaries about the psychology of mental health.

Flint is a place, created by Zackary Canepari (USA) – World Premiere. This cross platform series about Flint, Michigan, document a specific moment within this American city in an intimate, character-driven way. What happens here happens in many other urban American cities. But in Flint, it happens all at once. It’s what makes Flint so important in the national conversation.

Zackary Canepari is a documentary photographer and filmmaker. In 2010, he teamed with filmmaker Drea Cooper to make California is a Place, a short documentary series about California; their first feature documentary, T-Rex, about female boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields, premiered at SXSW in March 2015 and was featured on PBS before the 2016 Olympics.

99 Names of God, created by Yumna Al-Arashi (UK) – World Premiere. Arab-American filmmaker Yumna Al-Arashi embraces the rhythmic rituals that have run alongside Islamic tradition throughout the centuries in this surreal and poetic short film. Piecing together old and new, Al-Rashi’s dream-like imagery breathes fresh air to a subject hardly seen in positive light.

London-based artist Yumna Al-Arashi was born to a Yemeni father and Egyptian mother and raised in the United States. Her work confronts her own struggles of identity and belonging as both a woman and a Muslim. Her background in politics—she studied international politics at the New School—and journalism shines in her work, in which she focuses on humanitarian issues such as women’s rights and labor injustices.

Under Her Skin, created by Rémy Bennett, Kelsey Bennett (USA) – World Premiere. Under Her Skin is an intimate character portrait of 71-year-old photographer Jane Rule Burdine which explores her work, personal struggles, and triumphs in the Mississippi Delta where she grapples with the beautiful yet harrowing complexities ingrained in the culture and landscape of the American Deep South. With Jane Rule Burdine.

Rémy Bennett received her B.A. in acting from the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. Her film work includes Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street and HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, and she also runs Hurry Sundown Productions with her husband, Monroe Robertson, and sister, Kelsey Bennett.

Kelsey Bennett is a New York City-based photographer and filmmaker who has shown work in her home city, as well as Los Angeles and London and has contributed to Interview magazine, Dazed, and Vice magazine.

Tribeca N.O.W.: THE NEW YORK TIMES’ OP-DOCS

Screening Time: Thursday, April 26, 5:30 PM, SVA Theatre

The New York Times’ Op-Docs returns to Tribeca for year two of beautifully depicted short documentary stories, all told with Op-Docs signature expertise. Touching upon unforgettable historical events, to universally relatable family struggles, all the way to emotionally-charged, timely debates, this crop of online films is an impressive and uniquely diverse group.

After the screening, please join us for a conversation with the filmmakers, moderated by The New York Times’ Op-Docs Executive Producer, Kathleen Lingo.

The Blue Line, directed by Samantha Knowles (USA) – World Premiere. When a small town makes the controversial decision to paint a blue line in support of police on one of its busiest roads, an explosive division emerges between residents for and residents against the line.

Birth Control Your Own Adventure, directed by Sindha Agha (USA). How the filmmaker’s birth control side effects made her four different people.

Earthrise, directed by Emmanuel Vaughan-Lee (USA) – World Premiere. The Apollo 8 astronauts recount their memories of capturing the first image of Earth from space in 1968 and evokes the awe of seeing Earth framed against the blackness of space. Also screening as a part of the Shorts Program: Home Sweet Home.

The Happiest Guy in the World, directed by Lance Oppenheim (USA) – World Premiere. Mario Salcedo boarded his first cruise nearly twenty years ago — and hasn’t returned since.

My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes, directed by Charlie Tyrell (Canada). Was my father’s leftover stuff the key to who he really was?

Tribeca N.O.W. Creators Market

Time and Location: Wednesday, April 25, Tribeca Festival Hub

Industry and independents will come together at the Tribeca Creators Market, an invite-only event where creators discuss their work with distributors, brands, and MCNs.

The following online and VR/immersive filmmakers will participate in the Creators Market:

Gabriela Arp is an independent filmmaker and virtual-reality director whose work focuses on reinterpreting memory and creating experiences that blur the line between reality and imagination. She was a Sundance Institute Knight Fellow in 2017 and was selected for the Oculus VR for Good Creators Lab program.

is an independent filmmaker and virtual-reality director whose work focuses on reinterpreting memory and creating experiences that blur the line between reality and imagination. She was a Sundance Institute Knight Fellow in 2017 and was selected for the Oculus VR for Good Creators Lab program. Sydney, Australia native Lauren Augarten published her first play, Define You, at just 14 years old. She moved to the United States at 21 to study at David Mamet’s Atlantic Theater School, she created the digital series Same Same, based on her experience as a newly out queer woman in Brooklyn, New York. The series won the LGBT Category award at the LA New Media Film Festival, and was an official selection at Newfest. It has been featured in The Huffington Post, Washington Post and Buzzfeed, and was recently acquired for European distribution.

published her first play, Define You, at just 14 years old. She moved to the United States at 21 to study at David Mamet’s Atlantic Theater School, she created the digital series Same Same, based on her experience as a newly out queer woman in Brooklyn, New York. The series won the LGBT Category award at the LA New Media Film Festival, and was an official selection at Newfest. It has been featured in The Huffington Post, Washington Post and Buzzfeed, and was recently acquired for European distribution. Jesse (Jesus) Ayala is a creator specializing virtual-reality, social-impact storytelling. Ayala is the creative director and founder of Fovrth Studios and was selected for the Oculus VR for Good Creators Lab in 2017, as a creative fellow with Future of Storytelling for Good in 2016, and as a nominee at the Shorty Awards in 2018.

is a creator specializing virtual-reality, social-impact storytelling. Ayala is the creative director and founder of Fovrth Studios and was selected for the Oculus VR for Good Creators Lab in 2017, as a creative fellow with Future of Storytelling for Good in 2016, and as a nominee at the Shorty Awards in 2018. Lindsay Branham is an Emmy®-nominated filmmaker and social scientist with an interest in art that inspires human connection in imaginative ways. Her work focuses on how investigative storytelling, combined with emerging technology, can foster behavior change in places of violent conflict or in settings of intractable human rights abuses.

is an Emmy®-nominated filmmaker and social scientist with an interest in art that inspires human connection in imaginative ways. Her work focuses on how investigative storytelling, combined with emerging technology, can foster behavior change in places of violent conflict or in settings of intractable human rights abuses. Misha Calvert is an award-winning actor and show creator, whose projects span film, television, and digital. Her acclaimed series, Tinder is the Night, is currently screening at festivals around the world.

is an award-winning actor and show creator, whose projects span film, television, and digital. Her acclaimed series, Tinder is the Night, is currently screening at festivals around the world. Baron Davis is a professional basketball player as well as an actor, filmmaker, and CEO and founder of No Label Productions. Alongside his 2-time NBA All-Star’s career, he produced the Emmy®-nominated documentary Crips & Bloods: Made In America, and directed the documentary film The Drew; No Excuse, Just Produce which aired on Showtime.

is a professional basketball player as well as an actor, filmmaker, and CEO and founder of No Label Productions. Alongside his 2-time NBA All-Star’s career, he produced the Emmy®-nominated documentary Crips & Bloods: Made In America, and directed the documentary film The Drew; No Excuse, Just Produce which aired on Showtime. Jenn Duong is a director and producer who works primarily in virtual reality. She has created a range of cutting-edge virtual-reality projects, ranging from short-form documentaries to music experiences.

is a director and producer who works primarily in virtual reality. She has created a range of cutting-edge virtual-reality projects, ranging from short-form documentaries to music experiences. After rising to fame with her role on The Real World: Ex-plosion, Ari Fitz (Arielle Scott) created two YouTube Channels, Ari Fitz and TOMBOYISH. She posts videos on an array of subjects that touches upon her life, gender, sexuality, and fashion. She has garnered a strong following, with over 13 million views across both channels.

(Arielle Scott) created two YouTube Channels, Ari Fitz and TOMBOYISH. She posts videos on an array of subjects that touches upon her life, gender, sexuality, and fashion. She has garnered a strong following, with over 13 million views across both channels. Native New Yorker, Tatienne Hendricks-Tellefsen attended Atlantic Acting school and RADA. Recent Theater credits include: Measure for Measure, and Women by Chiara Atik. Hendricks-Tellefsen wrote, produced, and stars in Adult.

attended Atlantic Acting school and RADA. Recent Theater credits include: Measure for Measure, and Women by Chiara Atik. Hendricks-Tellefsen wrote, produced, and stars in Adult. Manon Lucy Mathews is an actress and alumnus of The Second City Conservatory in Hollywood, as well as The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. Bud Light tapped Manon to create original content for them and she has also worked with T-mobile, JBL Speakers, and Mastercard. She is now starring in the YouTube RED series Single by 30, as well as the Universal web series Off Script.

is an actress and alumnus of The Second City Conservatory in Hollywood, as well as The Groundlings and Upright Citizens Brigade. Bud Light tapped Manon to create original content for them and she has also worked with T-mobile, JBL Speakers, and Mastercard. She is now starring in the YouTube RED series Single by 30, as well as the Universal web series Off Script. Monique Moses has starred in and created content for Bustle, BrickTV, Comedy Central and IFC Comedy Cribs—including X Pat, the IFC series she wrote, and Sport Court, also on IFC, which was listed among Indiewire’s “10 Best Web Series of 2017.”

has starred in and created content for Bustle, BrickTV, Comedy Central and IFC Comedy Cribs—including X Pat, the IFC series she wrote, and Sport Court, also on IFC, which was listed among Indiewire’s “10 Best Web Series of 2017.” Daniel Navetta is a multi-disciplinary creative artist. He founded the influential creative agency, APK.NYC. Channeling a wealth of experience as a musician and content creator, he has worked with a dynamic range of brands, agencies, networks, musicians, and artists. His work as a director and producer has earned him nods for multiple MTV awards, and a GRAMMY nomination. His films have also been exhibited at Museum of Contemporary Art and the Brooklyn Museum.

is a multi-disciplinary creative artist. He founded the influential creative agency, APK.NYC. Channeling a wealth of experience as a musician and content creator, he has worked with a dynamic range of brands, agencies, networks, musicians, and artists. His work as a director and producer has earned him nods for multiple MTV awards, and a GRAMMY nomination. His films have also been exhibited at Museum of Contemporary Art and the Brooklyn Museum. Landon Stahmer is an emerging writer, director, and producer from Nebraska. Stahmer created the popular horror web series Look-See, which is distributed by CryptTV, and has received over 20 million views. He has produced content for many digital distributors, including, most notably, AwesomenessTV; he also has projects in development at the studio level.

is an emerging writer, director, and producer from Nebraska. Stahmer created the popular horror web series Look-See, which is distributed by CryptTV, and has received over 20 million views. He has produced content for many digital distributors, including, most notably, AwesomenessTV; he also has projects in development at the studio level. Matt Steffanina is a world-renowned choreographer who has worked with countless artists, including Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, and Chris Brown. In 2016, he won The Amazing Race, a victory that transformed him into an international superstar. Steffanina is YouTube’s most-followed dancer in the world, with more than 10 million subscribers and more than a 1.5 billion views on his videos.

is a world-renowned choreographer who has worked with countless artists, including Jason Derulo, Taylor Swift, and Chris Brown. In 2016, he won The Amazing Race, a victory that transformed him into an international superstar. Steffanina is YouTube’s most-followed dancer in the world, with more than 10 million subscribers and more than a 1.5 billion views on his videos. Casey Stein & Bernard Zeiger

Casey Stein (Holy Night Director/Co-Creator) is a Washington, D.C.-born, New York City-educated, and Brooklyn-based director. A lover of skateboarding, theater, and emerging technology, he has worked with the likes of the New York Times and 20th Century Fox.

Bernard Zeiger (Holy Night Writer/Co-Creator) is an award-winning screenwriter and professional game designer. He studied film and economics at New York University and is now an associate writer at Kognito, a health simulation company.

Jacob Wasserman is a writer, director, and producer based in Los Angeles, California.

Also participating in the Tribeca N.O.W. Creators Market are the N.O.W Showcase creators Tess Sweet, Shaina Feinberg, Georgia Bernstein & Cemre Paksoy, Keylee Sudduth & Micah Sudduth, Jacob A. Ware & Amanda Cowper, Yumna Al-Arashi, Ben Fries & Alden Nusser, Mike Martinez & Tyler Wray, Shal Ngo, Remy Bennett & Kelsey Bennett.