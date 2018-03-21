You can expect to see more of Katrina Bennett in Suits season 8!

EW has learned that recurring actress Amanda Schull has been promoted to series regular for season 8 of the USA legal drama.

The Center Stage star made her first appearance as Katrina, Louis Litt’s (Rick Hoffman) associate at the then-Pearson Hardman, in season 2. She was eventually fired from the firm, but has since returned as a junior partner and was last seen in season 7’s “Home to Roost.”

Schull’s promotion comes on the heels of several changes to the Suits cast. Original cast members Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle are leaving the show at the end of season 7, which returns next Wednesday. Meanwhile, Katherine Heigl is joining the show in the series regular role of Samantha Wheeler in season 8. Recurring actor Dulé Hill, who plays Alex Williams, was also bumped up to regular status for the upcoming season.

Before Schull makes her grand return to Suits, however, she can next be seen on Syfy’s 12 Monkeys, which will air its final season this summer.

Suits returns Wednesday, March 28 at 9 p.m. on USA Network. Production on season 8 will begin in April.