Stranger Things stars stand up for 'awesome' fan after classmates skip birthday bash

Eleven and Dustin to the rescue!

Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazzo are showing support for a boy after his disappointing Stranger Things-themed birthday party.

Featuring “Demogorgon Blood” punch, a recreation of Joyce’s wall lights, and a custom cake wishing Aaron Alambat a “happy birthday,” the scene was set for a fun bash to mark the California boy’s special occasion. But according to his sister, Ayen, none of the invitees from Aaron’s school made it.

“my brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up,” she tweeted Sunday, sharing images of the thoughtful decorations and treats.

As the tweet went viral, Brown — who portrays the mysterious and powerful Eleven on Netflix’s massive hit — spoke up for her would-be fellow Hawkins resident.

“What!!!!” Brown incredulously responded to the tweet. “Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite… Please?”

“Count me in too!” chimed in Matarazzo, who plays the always-enthused Dustin. “I’ll bring the chocolate pudding.”

“YES MILLIE,” Ayen responded in a series of excited tweets. “AARON LOVES YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST.”

Ayen later told her followers that her brother has resolved not to attend the future parties of his classmates as payback, but perhaps the kids can take a page out of the Stranger Things playbook and unite.

The Stranger Things cast has a lot more to celebrate: The cast recently scored a pay increase ahead of season 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. As Eleven might say, bitchin’.