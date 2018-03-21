Stormy Daniels' 60 Minutes interview set to air this weekend

After not revealing much during her January appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stormy Daniels is (hopefully) prepared to be more forthcoming in her 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which CBS has officially announced will air this Sunday.

In the interview, the adult film star, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will discuss her alleged affair with President Donald Trump more than a decade ago. The segment is also set to examine the ramifications of the $130,000 payment made to Daniels by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

“I guess I’m not 100 percent sure on why you’re doing this,” Cooper says to Daniels, who signed a non-disclosure agreement, in a brief teaser for the episode.

60 Minutes will air Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch the teaser above.