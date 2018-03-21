Watch Queer Eye star Tan France overhaul Pete Davidson's 'guido-trash' style

“Do you put this kind of stuff on for attention?”

Ouch.

Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson and his self-proclaimed “guido-trash” style are at the mercy of Tan France, the fashion expert of the quintet of opinionated gurus featured on Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, in a new video from SNL‘s YouTube page.

Davidson admits that the last time his fashion tastes “grew up” was when he was 18-years-old, and the now 24-year-old hasn’t really strayed from that aesthetic. Putting his trust in France, he opens up about his preference for briefs over boxers — “[Boxers] divide the balls,” he says — and wanting to dress better to impress his girlfriend Cazzie David’s “cool family,” which includes the incomparable Larry David of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

After poking fun at the late-night comedian’s Staten Island roots and immature style, France pulls a few chic pieces from the racks of Saks Fifth Avenue for him to try on. Davidson thinks the new look evokes Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothee Chalamet, Inspector Gadget, and other ambiguous industry characters.

“I feel like I’m at the premiere for my s—-y indie movie,” Davidson jokes, posing in a green top coat.

“It’s so funny, I thought I was like, kind of dressing well, but it’s so nice to know that I’ve been dressing like s— the entire time,” the comedian says, appreciating France’s brutal honesty. “Don’t feel bad — someone has to tell me!”

Watch the full clip above.