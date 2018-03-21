Watch Ruth Bader Ginsburg 'get shredded' with Stephen Colbert

In an effort to “get shredded,” Stephen Colbert decided to hit the gym with noted fitness guru Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

For Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert traveled to Washington, D.C., to talk to the Supreme Court justice about important topics like what she has in common with Notorious B.I.G. and whether a hot dog is a sandwich. But the main purpose of his visit was to go through the 85-year-old’s grueling workout routine.

“If I had a lifetime appointment to a job that let me wear a robe, I would definitely let myself go,” Colbert quipped. Alas, he doesn’t, so he told Ginsburg, “Let’s get fully ripped and exploded. Let’s get shredded. Let’s get stupid-strong.”

Watch the video above to see the full training session.