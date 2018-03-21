Once Upon a Time: Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, Emilie de Ravin returning for series finale

More of Once Upon a Time‘s original stars are returning for the show’s final episode.

Jennifer Morrison, Josh Dallas, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Emilie de Ravin are all set to appear in the series finale, EW has learned.

Morrison (Emma Swan), Dallas (Prince Charming), and Goodwin (Snow White) had all been with the show since the pilot, while de Ravin (Belle) joined the show halfway through season 1 before being promoted to regular in season 2. The quartet exited the series at the end of season 6 ahead of the rebooted seventh season, though Morrison and de Ravin both appeared in one episode earlier this season.

“Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible,” executive producers Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis say. “We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

The actors join the previously announced returning stars in the season ender, including Jared Gilmore (Henry Mills), Bev Elliott (Granny), Lee Arenberg (Grumpy), Tony Amendola (Geppetto), Keegan Connor Tracy (Blue Fairy), JoAnna Garcia Swisher (Ariel), Robbie Kay (Peter Pan), Sean Maguire (Robin Hood), and Victoria Smurfit (Cruella de Vil). Rebecca Mader (Zelena/Wicked Witch) will also appear in the series finale as her guest arc continues into the final episodes.

Once Upon a Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The series finale is set to span over two weeks, May 11 and May 18, with the aforementioned quartet appearing in the latter hour.