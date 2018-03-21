Obama's got hilarious Trump jokes in Netflix special parody: 'Booyah!'

Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama have basically traded positions: Trump is in the White House while Obama is reportedly readying a TV project. According to a New York Times report in early March, Netflix is in advanced negotiations to bring Obama-produced content to your screen — and the headline has clearly inspired Conan O’Brien.

In a new parody titled Barack Obama: The Greatest President of All Time, Conan imagines what would happen if Obama gave Netflix not the socially conscious programming Americans might expect, but rather a stand-up special à la Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, and Amy Schumer.

Yes, Obama’s got PG-rated dad jokes in O’Brien’s “exclusive trailer” of the comedy hour — “People ask me what it was like to be the most powerful person in the world, and I say, ‘I’m not sure, let me ask Michelle'” — but he’s also got some so-not-Obama zingers.

“If Donald Trump is watching, before I left office, I hired Rahm Emanuel to pee on the mattress you’ve been sleeping on,” he says, laughing. “Booyah!”

Things get a little crude from there. Watch the parody in the video above.

Conan airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on TBS.