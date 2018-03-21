It’s a Shangela-in-a-body-suit-sized family reunion on the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premiere, and EW has an exclusive first look at the whole shebang.

In the clip above, Emmy-winning host RuPaul gathers roughly two dozen Drag Race alumni around an X-shaped runway shortly before positioning returning competitor Eureka O’Hara — who bowed out of season 9 early due to an injury — at the center of the ring.

“It’s time to do the first challenge, and I see all these former queens. Immediately, my butthole has sucked up the crotch of my f—g leotard,” O’Hara says in a confessional as she recalls seeing the likes of Jinkx Monsoon, Jiggly Caliente, Adore Delano, Trixie Mattel, Laganja Estranja, Yara Sofia, Kim Chi, Raven, Manila Luzon, and freshly crowned All Stars 3 champion Trixie Mattel sizing her up as she struts past them.

“Notice any familiar faces?” RuPaul asks a visibly shaken O’Hara. “I’ve invited back some of my favorite queens from the past decade to help me judge this challenge. To win, you must slay the runway. Do whatever it takes to stand out from this legendary crowd.”

The camera then cuts to O’Hara’s perspective, and we catch a glimpse of favorite contenders Katya and Peppermint mean-mugging alongside Bob the Drag Queen, Detox, and Darienne Lake.

VH1

“I’m looking at all these faces of my peers. Clearly they’re judging the s—t out of me,” O’Hara squeals. “This is a lot of pressure on the first day. Season 10 ain’t playing, baby!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 premieres Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 with pop icon Christina Aguilera as the first guest judge. Watch EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode above, and head here for more exclusive photos from the season opener.