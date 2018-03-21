The Karate Kid rivalry is back on in first full Cobra Kai trailer

The rivalry is officially reignited.

After a few teasers, YouTube Red has released the full-length trailer for Cobra Kai, a new original series that continues the Karate Kid saga.

Premiering May 2, Cobra Kai picks up more than 30 years after mild-mannered Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) scored a crowd-pleasing victory over local bully Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in a martial arts tournament. It’s been all downhill since for Lawrence, who can’t even stop by LaRusso’s car dealership without being mocked.

“Oh, this is the guy whose ass you kicked?” asks one employee, to which LaRusso replies, “Well, if you want to get technical, I kicked his face.”

The two adversaries find themselves at odds once again when Lawrence reopens the Cobra Kai dojo and begins training a new batch of students. “Johnny, you and me, this, we aren’t done,” LaRusso declares as he suits back up.

Watch the full trailer above.