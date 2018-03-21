Brooklyn Nine-Nine first look: Pontiac Bandit returns in hostage situation

Warning: a thief of scenes, cars, and other things has been spotted again in the area.

It’s time for the annual visit from the most slippery and charismatic criminal out there: the Pontiac Bandit. On Sunday’s installment of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Doug Judy (Craig Robinson) once again pops up when his reluctant admirer Jake (Andy Samberg) least expects it. This time he seems to be involved in stealing jewels, though he insists he’s simply a high-end car broker — not to mention, one who dropped off a Bugatti to the “kid with the lisp from Stranger Things.” Jake has questions about that. And questions about the three hostages sitting on the floor next to them. Are things what they seem? With the Pontiac Bandit, most certainly not.

This marks Robinson’s fifth appearance on the Fox cop comedy, including a two-part episode last season.

“The Negotiation” airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.