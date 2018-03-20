Mulder and Scully get the most enigmatic phone calls.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s season finale of The X-Files, Scully (Gillian Anderson) gets a phone call from an old friend and rushes to bring Mulder (David Duchovny) into the loop. But this isn’t a pleasant catch-up session: Monica Reyes (Annabeth Gish), the partners’ onetime ally-turned-possible foe, is calling with news about their son William, who’s been on the run from government figures who want to use him as a pawn in their conspiracy.

“The person who controls your son is the person who controls the future,” Monica hints.

Can the partners trust what she has to say? Mulder seems to think so, but Scully, whose visions of a coming apocalypse showed her that Monica has teamed up with the Cigarette Smoking Man (William B. Davis), isn’t so sure. She leaves Mulder with a warning.

“Just come back alive.”

The X-Files season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.