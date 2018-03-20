Outlander stars divided on subject of spoilers

It has been happening a lot this season — lucky fans posting candid pictures of Outlander stars after catching them out on location in Scotland. And for the most part, the photos are spoiler free — until they’re not (or until a certain costume designer laments via Twitter how disappointing it is when a fan revealed some of her team’s fine work via social media).

Interestingly, stars Caitriona Bale and Sam Heughan are rather split on whether fans should rush to post everything they see when visiting the Outlander set.

“I feel it spoils the surprise a little bit, but I know why!” Heughan told EW Sunday before the drama’s For Your Consideration panel in Los Angeles. “We all want to see, and we would love to be able to post more stuff as well. We’re always being told off for doing things. People are so supportive, but I wish there was some way of having photos without it being a spoiler. It is what it is, and it’s great that people are at least that excited that they want to take photos.”

Balfe, on the other hand, is fine with the fans grabbing photos if they find themselves within selfie distance of her and Heughan. To see some of the earlier photos by fans, click here.

“In the UK, you have a right to walk, so people are allowed to be around, and you know, I think it’s up to people individually if they want to look for spoilers or not,” she told EW. “It’s fun! I remember going to film sets when I was a kid and they were filming in the neighboring town and it’s so exciting to be able to see behind the curtain. It’s fun. It’s entertainment what we’re doing, so let the people be entertained!”

Season 4 of Outlander isn’t expected to debut until this fall. Production continues in Scotland.

—With reporting by Dana Schwartz