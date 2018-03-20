Marvel's Cloak and Dagger: 'S--- goes boom' in new trailer

A new trailer for Freeform’s Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger teases more of the titular heroes’ complicated and explosive relationship.

Premiering this summer, Cloak and Dagger follows two teenagers from different backgrounds, Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), who acquire powers that link them to each other. Tandy has the power to emit light daggers, while Tyrone can engulf people in darkness — and things tend to get exciting when they’re together.

“When we touch, s— goes boom,” Tandy tells Tyrone in the trailer above. However, Tandy isn’t willing to let that stop them from testing their limits.

However, the new promo also teases there’s more going on here, as an unidentified female voice warns that Tandy and Tyrone’s newfound connection can only lead to tragedy. “It’s the same as it was for all the others: One will live and one will die.”

Marvel Entertainment

Executive-produced by Underground‘s Joe Pokaski, the superhero drama also stars Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore. The series premiere was directed by Shots Fired‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood, who is also attached to helm Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off movie about Black Cat and Silver Sable.

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger premieres Thursday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform. Watch the new trailer above.