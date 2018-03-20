It’s time for some spring cleaning: Netflix is saying goodbye to these titles in April.

Some fan-favorite comedies are leaving the streaming service, including Caddyshack, Ace Ventura, and American Pie 1 and 2. Tim Burton’s Batman, along with its three ’90s follow-ups, are also leaving, as well as Shawshank Redemption, Apollo 13, Cool Runnings, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

It’s also last call for John Mulaney’s stand-up special New in Town, so make sure to re-live the bit that influenced this week’s return of Stefon on SNL before New in Town leaves Netflix.

But don’t despair — plenty of new titles are arriving next month, including Scarface, Seven, and The Iron Giant. Here’s the full list of all the titles leaving Netflix in April:

Leaving April 1

30 Days of Night

88 Minutes

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

American Pie

American Pie 2

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Caddyshack

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cool Runnings

Death Sentence

Dolphin Tale

Eagle vs. Shark

John Mulaney: New in Town

Never Let Me Go

Set Up

Small Soldiers

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Shawshank Redemption

The Whole Nine Yards

Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3

Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5

The Hallow

The Nightingale

Leaving April 12

The Emperor’s New Clothes

Leaving April 15

Happy Tree Friends

Leap Year

Leaving April 16

Son of God

Leaving April 17

Z Storm

Leaving April 20

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21

The Prestige

Leaving April 22

Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26

Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27

Begin Again