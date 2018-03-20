Caddyshack, Batman, John Mulaney: New in Town, and more leaving Netflix in April

Mary Kate Carr
March 20, 2018 AT 12:06 PM EDT

It’s time for some spring cleaning: Netflix is saying goodbye to these titles in April.

Some fan-favorite comedies are leaving the streaming service, including Caddyshack, Ace Ventura, and American Pie 1 and 2. Tim Burton’s Batman, along with its three ’90s follow-ups, are also leaving, as well as Shawshank Redemption, Apollo 13, Cool Runnings, and The Pursuit of Happyness.

It’s also last call for John Mulaney’s stand-up special New in Town, so make sure to re-live the bit that influenced this week’s return of Stefon on SNL before New in Town leaves Netflix.

But don’t despair — plenty of new titles are arriving next month, including ScarfaceSeven, and The Iron Giant. Here’s the full list of all the titles leaving Netflix in April:

Leaving April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West

Leaving April 3
Starry Eyes

Leaving April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale

Leaving April 12
The Emperor’s New Clothes

Leaving April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year

Leaving April 16
Son of God

Leaving April 17
Z Storm

Leaving April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley

Leaving April 21
The Prestige

Leaving April 22
Exit through the Gift Shop

Leaving April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3

Leaving April 27
Begin Again

 

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.54 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now