It’s time for some spring cleaning: Netflix is saying goodbye to these titles in April.
Some fan-favorite comedies are leaving the streaming service, including Caddyshack, Ace Ventura, and American Pie 1 and 2. Tim Burton’s Batman, along with its three ’90s follow-ups, are also leaving, as well as Shawshank Redemption, Apollo 13, Cool Runnings, and The Pursuit of Happyness.
It’s also last call for John Mulaney’s stand-up special New in Town, so make sure to re-live the bit that influenced this week’s return of Stefon on SNL before New in Town leaves Netflix.
But don’t despair — plenty of new titles are arriving next month, including Scarface, Seven, and The Iron Giant. Here’s the full list of all the titles leaving Netflix in April:
Leaving April 1
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Leaving April 3
Starry Eyes
Leaving April 5
The Hallow
The Nightingale
Leaving April 12
The Emperor’s New Clothes
Leaving April 15
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
Leaving April 16
Son of God
Leaving April 17
Z Storm
Leaving April 20
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving April 21
The Prestige
Leaving April 22
Exit through the Gift Shop
Leaving April 26
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving April 27
Begin Again
