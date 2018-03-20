Kristin Davis endorses former Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon for New York governor

Miranda’s got Charlotte’s vote!

Actress Kristin Davis took to Twitter on Monday to endorse her Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon for governor of New York, just minutes after she announced her bid.

“I am so proud of @cynthiaNixon, no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would be an excellent Governor !” wrote Davis, who played Charlotte on the hit HBO series.

She followed up with two more tweets, saying she had donated to Nixon’s campaign and urging her followers to do the same.

“I’m excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life,” Davis added.

I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon , no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor ! https://t.co/xEAyRxFBb8 — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

Join me in supporting Cynthia Nixon via @actblue https://t.co/YOtcRHETLH I'm excited to support someone I have know for 20 years to be one of the most intelligent and caring people in my life! — Kristin Davis (@KristinDavis) March 19, 2018

After teasing the possibility for months, Nixon confirmed on Monday that she’s running for governor of New York. She will challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

“I love New York, and today I’m announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us,” Nixon, who played lawyer Miranda Hobbes on Sex and the City, tweeted alongside a two-minute video.

Nixon said that as a native New Yorker, she was “given chances I just don’t see for most of New York’s kids today” and added that “our leaders are letting us down.”

“I love New York but something has to change,” she added.