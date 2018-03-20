April is fast approaching, and that means a new set of titles added to Netflix’s ever-expanding library. The latest list includes something for everybody: for drama lovers, Seven, Scarface, and the original movie version of Friday Night Lights will be available to stream, as well as 1998 Oscar winner Life is Beautiful. Comedy fans can enjoy the first Bad Boys, a new special from Kevin James, and new episodes of The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

There are lots of new offerings for kids as well, including a new season of The Magic School Bus Rides Again and a new animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical, which will continue the adventures of Carmen and Juni from the films. Kids and nostalgic adults can also enjoy The Iron Giant, fresh off of the title character’s recent turn in Ready Player One.

See the list below for all the titles coming to Netflix in April. (For what’s leaving, head here.)

April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday)

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

April 2

La Piloto: Season 1

April 3

Fary Is the New Black

April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

April 6

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: JAY-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo que sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

April 7

24 Hours to Live

April 9

AMO: Season 1

April 10

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

April 12

Pickpockets

April 13

Chef’s Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not An Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

April 17

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

April 19

Charité: Season 1

Chasing The Dragon

April 20

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

April 21

The Letdown: Season 1

April 24

Call the Midwife: Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up

April 25

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

April 27

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of

Coming in April

Jane The Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen’s Hilarity for Charity