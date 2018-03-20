This should be very exciting news for fans of FX’s American Horror Story: co-creator Ryan Murphy exclusively tells EW that Kathy Bates will be returning to the anthology series for season 8.

The Oscar-winning actress sat out last season’s AHS: Cult due to her Netflix comedy series Disjointed. But that streaming show will not be coming back so Bates is now free to return to Murphy land. “Kathy and Sarah Paulson have a lot of great stuff to get to do,” says Murphy. “So, with Evan Peters, the three of them are the leads this year.”

Bates last appeared in Roanoke, the sixth season of FX’s scary hit.

Frank Ockenfels/FX

Murphy also (sorta) addressed online rumors that season 8 might be titled Radioactive. Says the producer, “I heard about that rumor. Well, that’s based on a fact that we’ve cleared a lot of titles for that show. It’s an interesting idea. I can neither confirm nor deny.”

American Horror Story 8, possibly titled Radioactive, will begin shooting this summer.