Allison Williams joins A Series of Unfortunate Events in mysterious role

There’s a new mystery on A Series of Unfortunate Events.

EW has learned that Allison Williams (Girls) has joined Netflix’s adaptation of Lemony Snicket’s book series in a mysterious role. While we have no idea who the Get Out actress will play, we do know Williams will appear in season 2, which drops next Friday, and she’s currently in Vancouver shooting season 3.

A Series of Unfortunate Events chronicles the miserable lives of orphans Violet (Malina Weissman), Klaus (Louis Hynes), and Sunny Baudelaire (Presley Smith) as they continue to evade the dastardly Count Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris), who is obsessed with stealing with their fortune. Covering books 5 (The Austere Academy) through 9 (The Carnivorous Carnival), the new season follows the Baudelaires as they move from a dreary academy, a penthouse apartment, a dangerous carnival, and a couple of other short-term homes.

“Tonally, we have more action, and things are a little darker and sadder,” executive producer Barry Sonnenfeld told EW about the new season in December.

Harris added: “Now that we’re in season 2 — and I think the same is true with the books — now the Baudelaires can start to take some control and try and take more action. I think season 2 ends up being a little bigger in its scope and scale, but also allows for a little bit of a more fevered heartbeat from our protagonists.”

Williams starred as Marnie on Lena Dunham’s groundbreaking HBO comedy for six seasons. Her credits also include Showtime’s upcoming limited series Patrick Melrose, NBC’s Peter Pan Live!, and The Mindy Project.

The entire second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events will be available March 30 on Netflix.