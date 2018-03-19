The Alienist: Dakota Fanning lays down the law in exclusive sneak peak

The Alienist is hurtling towards its season 1 climax, and if this new exclusive sneak peek of Monday night’s penultimate episode is any indication, things are starting to heat up between John Moore (Luke Evans) and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning).

In the clip (which you can watch above), Moore informs Sara that he’s spoken to Dr. Laszlo (Daniel Bruhl) and that he won’t change his mind about walking away from the murder investigation after tragedy struck. In response, Sara floats a radical idea: “We’ll have to continue on without him.”

“Please don’t insult me,” she adds after Moore tries to talk her out of it. “Do you honestly believe I’m doing this to advance myself? I’m doing this so I can sleep at night.” Her standing up to Moore recalls a moment from the series pilot, when she clarified her position to him in strong terms: “I am Miss Howard, an employee of the New York Police Department. You will please accord me the respect that my position demands.”

Will the team split up, or forge ahead as one? As the official synopsis for “Requiem,” Monday night’s episode, reads: “Kreizler mourns the loss of a friend. Sara pushes the team to forge ahead. Moore warns his friend the killer will strike again. Cyrus (Robert Ray Wisdom) seeks revenge.”

Watch the sneak peek above for a hint at what’s to come, and check out the episode Monday at 9 p.m. ET. The season finale airs in the same time slot next week.