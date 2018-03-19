Supernatural stars to appear alongside Baby and the Mystery Machine before PaleyFest

Supernatural is going all out for its upcoming Scooby-Doo crossover. Tuesday’s PaleyFest panel will feature the world premiere of the animated event, which sees Sam and Dean get sucked into the cartoon after they get a free TV at a pawn shop. (Get all the details here.) But before the PaleyFest panel, fans in the Los Angeles area will get the chance to see Baby and the Mystery Machine together in real life.

As EW previously reported, both vehicles will be parked in the Hollywood & Highland center court from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20, while Scooby-Doo himself will be making an appearance from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. But now, EW can exclusively reveal that Scooby won’t be the only special guest in attendance: At approximately 5:40 p.m., Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, and Misha Collins will be stopping by — you know, just in case you wanted to see some crossover action in person.

“Scoobynatural” airs Thursday, March 29, at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.