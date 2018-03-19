Legends of Tomorrow promotes Matt Ryan to series regular for potential season 4

The Waverider is adding yet another occupant next year.

Matt Ryan, who portrays John Constantine, will be promoted to series regular should DC’s Legends of Tomorrow be renewed for a fourth season, EW has learned.

The actor originally starred on NBC’s DC Comics drama Constantine, which was canceled after one season. He subsequently reprised his titular role as the trench coat-wearing Hellblazer during the fourth season of Arrow, and then made his Legends debut earlier this season. Ryan will also lend his voice to the Constantine animated series, which bows March 24 on CW Seed.

John Constantine will return in Monday’s episode of Legends, as well as the April 9 season finale.

Legends has seen a bit of turnover this season. Tala Ashe joined the cast at the top of season 3, but both Victor Garber and Franz Drameh exited the series, while Wentworth Miller briefly returned before once again taking his leave. Keiynan Lonsdale was recently added as a series regular.

Though Legends, along with The CW’s other superhero fare, have not yet been renewed, network president Mark Pedowitz previously told EW that he was “optimistic” the shows would all return for another season. (To note: Pedowitz’s comments referred to Legends, Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, as Black Lightning had not yet premiered.)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.