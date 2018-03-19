Michelle Borth is set to make her triumphant return to Hawaii Five-0 in the April 13 episode — and EW has the exclusive first look.

In a Romancing the Stone-esque hour, Lt. Catherine Rollins (Borth) recruits McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and Jerry (Jorge Garcia) — doing his best Indiana Jones — to help her track down a uranium deposit thought to be hidden on an abandoned Hawaiian island, leading them to a suspected terrorist who is plotting to make dirty bombs with it.

Borth last appeared on Hawaii Five-0 in season 7, when Catherine paid McGarrett a surprise visit to help him free his mother, Doris (Christine Lahti), from CIA custody. During her prior final season 6 appearance, Steve and Catherine had ended on amicable terms, with the former saying he could no longer wait for her. But could Catherine’s return mark a romantic reunion? Check out these photos for potential proof:

CBS

CBS

Hawaii Five-0 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.