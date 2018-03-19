Get excited, Big Little Lies fans: Renata and Madeline are back in town.

Everyone’s favorite Monterey moms — Reese Witherspoon, who plays Madeline Mackenzie on the hit HBO show, and Laura Dern, who plays Renata Klein — posted a photo Monday on social media with the caption, “Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2.” The two look coy while posed at a table in front of the Seaside Coffee Shop, and we can only imagine what they’re discussing. (As fans know, they aren’t exactly BFFs, and they aren’t smiling, so we’re thinking there’s more drama in store for them.)

But Witherspoon and Dern aren’t the only cast members who have shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of season 2. Zoe Kravitz, who plays the free-spirited, yoga-centric mom Bonnie Carlson, also teased fans with an Instagram selfie the other day. “Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2,” the actress captioned the pic.

And we can’t forget about Jane: Shailene Woodley, who plays Jane Chapman, shared a (somewhat unusually happy?) pic of herself smiling while holding back her hair, writing, “JANES BACK. Let’s do this #BLL2.”

Now we’re just waiting on the newly widowed Celeste (a.k.a. Nicole Kidman) to post a pic.

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.