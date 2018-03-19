No episodes of The Bachelorette until May 28? No problem. Thanks to producer’s Mike Fleiss’s penchant for tweeting out photos from Casa Bachelorette on night one (and beyond), we now have photos of many of Becca Kufrin’s potential husbands. Sure, they’re semi-blurry phone pics, most of which are taken from a distance… but desperate times call for desperate use of the “zoom in” function.

With that in mind, I sat down with fellow Bachelor expert Samantha Highfill to rank each of Becca’s men by photo. Herewith, our judgments:

Night One Cocktail Party photo:

Rankings (from hottest to nottest):

No tie Bow tie Velvet jacket Blurry guy Half face Pink tie 1 Pink tie 2 Chicken dude

Chillin’ in the Kitchen With Artichokes photo:

Rankings:

Dark blue sweater guy Light blue sweater guy Vest guy Man-bun

ABC

Living Room Assembly photo:

Rankings:

Bicep Fake Momoa Members Only Smiling dude obscured by handle Laughing guy 1 Laughing guy 2 Gray hoodie Faceless man Stubble talker

ABC

Obviously, these rankings are subject to change, once we A) see photos that aren’t grainy and B) any of them open their mouths. But in the meantime, rose-lovers, I’d like to know if you agree with our assessment of Becca’s men so far. Post your thoughts now! And I’ll see you back here on Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. for The Bachelorette season premiere.