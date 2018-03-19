All Stars 3 most-watched season in RuPaul's Drag Race herstory

ConDRAGulations, RuPaul’s Drag Race! EW can exclusively reveal that the long-running reality competition series’ third All Stars edition is officially the highest-rated batch of episodes in the show’s nine-year history.

Since its Jan. 25 premiere, All Stars 3 became the No. 1 original cable program in its time slot, finishing with a .59 rating in the 18-49 demo (including live-plus-same-day viewership) according to VH1. That number marks an 18 percent jump from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 9 — the series’ first to air new episodes on the network since its 2009 debut. It is now the show’s most-watched season (All Stars or otherwise) ever.

Thursday’s finale, which saw fan favorite contender Trixie Mattel take the crown (and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame), drew 763,000 total live-plus-same-day viewers. Overall, season 3 was up 189 percent in the 18-49 demographic and 195 percent in total viewers from Logo’s 2016 broadcast of All Stars 2.

RuPaul’s Drag Race returns for season 10 this Thursday, March 22 at 8 p.m. ET on VH1. Head here for EW’s interview with the All Stars 3 champion, and check out our exclusive first look photos from the upcoming season opener here.