10 ways Miranda from Sex and the City predicted Cynthia Nixon's governor run

Actress and lifelong New Yorker Cynthia Nixon is running for governor.
Nixon is perhaps most famous for her role as corporate, Harvard-educated lawyer Miranda Hobbes on the seminal Sex and the City, who, incidentally, probably would have made a great governor. I mean, she was able to compromise with Steve and move to Brooklyn, so of course she’ll be willing to reach across the aisle. Miranda was a working mother who constantly forged forward in her career, and Sex and the City is littered with dozens of moments that portend Nixon’s eventual foray into politics.
Miranda is ambitious.
She understands a necessary separation of church and state.
HBO
She’s a proponent of comprehensive sexual education.
And has great ideas for what you’re supposed to do with a good campaign slogan.
