SNL: Bill Hader's Stefon makes triumphant return to Weekend Update

Everyone’s favorite New York City correspondent is back!

With SNL alum Bill Hader hosting the show this week, it seemed inevitable he would resurrect one of his most popular characters, the club-loving Stefon, and he didn’t disappoint.



After appearances from Pete Davidson and Kate McKinnon’s Betsy DeVos, Stefon finally appeared to provide some St. Patrick’s Day tips. “New York’s hottest club is Gooooosh. Inspired by true events, this former CVS which became a Chase Bank then became a CVS again, has a troubling yet familiar feel, like when Larry King would play himself in a movie.”

And, of course, this club has everything, even “The Stranger.” Wondering what that is? “Do you know that Billy Joel song, ‘The Stranger’? It’s when you sit on Billy Joel’s hand until it’s numb, and then you rub yourself with it.”

“Why does it have to be numb?” Jost asked.

“So you can pretend it’s Bruce Springsteen’s hand.”

Another idea if you’re Irish (or just white and violent)? New York’s hottest Irish club was the ceremony spot for Verne Troyer’s 2004 wedding: with Peeps, Ted Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq. (turns out that guy is everywhere!).

And when beginning to describe the “Human Squatty Potty,” Stefon decided to bring in reinforcements to make sure he used politically correct terminology. “It’s that thing of when — you know what, it’s a new era, and I don’t want to say a word that might be offensive…”

Please welcome Stefon’s “attorney and conceptual piss artist,” Shy. #SNL pic.twitter.com/J8GAJ5wwvq — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

Enter “attorney and conceptual piss artist,” played by former SNL writer (and “Stefon” co-creator) John Mulaney in black mesh and leather. After whispering in Stefon’s ear, Stefon clarified that a “Human Squatty Potty” is that thing when two “little people” crouch on the bathroom floor, and you put your feet on their heads to make sure you have good posture.

Stefon concluded his spot by introducing “A Closer Look,” a segment Stefon’s imaginary husband Seth Meyers uses on Late Night. “Some nights I do it, and he’s under the desk,” Stefon grinned.