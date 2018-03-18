SNL: Bill Hader cuts monologue short for Californians throwback

Been way too long since we saw Bill Hader and Fred Armisen as #TheCalifornians. #SNL pic.twitter.com/erW6y0nxQb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 18, 2018

Eight-season SNL cast member Bill Hader was back on stage this week — as a host, promoting his HBO show Barry.

“I was on this show for 210 episodes. I was nervous for all of them, and I’m nervous now.”

Despite spending so much time in Studio 8H, Hader claimed he only recently learned some of the ins and outs of the way SNL works: celebrity cameos are always planned, the commercials are fake, and monologues can be as the host wants.

Hader took advantage of that abbreviated monologue revelation to bring back a beloved sketch: The Californians, the soap opera family that talks exclusively about traffic. After changing into costume on stage before our very eyes, Hader joined Fred Armisen and a blonde-banged Kate McKinnon for a brief bit of California intrigue.

And though the home’s beloved maid (Vanessa Bayer) may have been gone, at least they had a framed photo to remember her by.