Outlander executive producer: 'We are certainly going to do' a fifth season

It doesn’t get any more definitive than this, Sassenachs!

Before Sunday’s For Your Consideration: Outlander panel in Los Angeles, Ronald D. Moore said while the “usual negotiations and conversations” have been holding up a more official announcement from Starz, “we are certainly going to do it. I have no doubt we are doing a season 5.”

Moore, who joined stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as well as executive producers Maril Davis, Matt B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Production Designer Jon Gary Steele for the Sunday panel, also hinted at the possibility that the writers might change up how they adapt Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books for future seasons.

“Every year we approach it fresh,” he told EW. “Should we keep it a book a season? We’ve done that up until now. But we’ve talked about splitting books, and we’ve talked about combining them. We want to be free in the writers’ room to pick and choose and do what feels most comfortable that year.”

And what about Moore’s future involvement on the show? The executive producer of Amazon’s new Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams says he continues to read all scripts and give notes on them, and is involved in editing. That said, “At the beginning of season 3, I delegated the day to day show-running duties to Matt [B. Roberts] and Toni [Graphia].”

Production on the fourth season of Outlander is currently underway in Scotland.

Check back later for more details from the panel that was staged for Emmy voters — and more than a few rabid fans.

—With reporting from Dana Schwartz

