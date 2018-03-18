Flight of the Conchords postpone tour after 'very rock 'n' roll injury'

Flight of the Conchords have been grounded temporarily.

The popular New Zealand folk-comedy duo — a.k.a. Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement — who were in the midst of a tour, announced Sunday that they are postponing concerts in the U.K. after McKenzie took a nasty spill down a flight of stairs.

“Unfortunately I’ve broken two bones in my hand today in a very rock ’n’ roll injury – falling down some stairs,” McKenzie shared on Instagram. “The doctors have informed me that I won’t be able to perform for several weeks. I’m sorry not to be able to do these upcoming shows but I’m looking forward to coming back and finishing the tour when I have two fully functioning hands.”

The band’s official website also posted the news, noting that “Bret and Jemaine are extremely sorry and deeply saddened that they cannot perform for their U.K. fans, who have waited so patiently.”

Flight of the Conchords began the Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour earlier this month, and it was slated to finish April 3. In January, HBO announced it will debut an hourlong Flight of the Conchords comedy special in May. From 2007 to 2009, the network aired the Emmy-nominated comedy series Flight of the Conchords, which featured the duo playing fictional versions of themselves.