SNL: John Goodman, Fred Armisen join Bill Hader for Trump reject-packed cold open

Dana Schwartz
March 17, 2018 AT 11:54 PM EDT

“Call Jurassic Park, because the Rex-y is loose!”

With more and more staffers being fired from the White House, Saturday Night Live needed a few extra faces to join Anderson Cooper (Alex Moffat). Enter John Goodman as ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. “One day you’re CEO of Exxon,” Tillerson said as he broke a water glass in his hand. “Next day you get fired by a man who used to sell steaks in the mail.”

Eight-season SNL alum and this week’s host Bill Hader appeared as the very briefly serving White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci. “Wait, is this being recorded?” he said, poking fun at Scaramucci’s on-the-record rant to New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza.

Kate McKinnon appeared as Jeff Sessions, and Fred Armisen also reprised his guest spot as Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff, telling maybe-true insights about the Trump White House — like how Trump used a laser pointer to circle employee’s love handles every day.

Anderson Cooper threw to break by teasing the results of the Russian election. “Putin won!” a bitter Tillerson shouted. “Just a hunch.”

Shortly after the sketch aired, Scaramucci responded on Twitter: “Wait?! Where do I get a hold of that tie?!”

