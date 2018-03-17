Scandal wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'

Scandal isn’t known for being much of a weepy show, but it certainly had the cast and crew in tears early Saturday morning as they wrapped filming on the seventh and final season.
“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter as she headed home.
“And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love,” wrote executive producer Shonda Rhimes on Twitter. “Forever grateful for every second.”
Rhimes, along with the rest of the cast, shared several thoughts and photos throughout the day and made it clear that the Gladiators all came together to honor and celebrate the show’s last moments in production. Eventually, around 6 a.m. ET, the final scene was handled.
The series finale of Scandal will air on April 19 on ABC. Enjoy the cast and crew’s tweets, tears, and more, below.
