Scandal wraps filming on series finale with 'a lot of tears'

Scandal isn’t known for being much of a weepy show, but it certainly had the cast and crew in tears early Saturday morning as they wrapped filming on the seventh and final season.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” Kerry Washington wrote on Twitter as she headed home.

“And that’s a wrap on #scandal. A lot of tears. A lot of love,” wrote executive producer Shonda Rhimes on Twitter. “Forever grateful for every second.”

Heading home.

Rhimes, along with the rest of the cast, shared several thoughts and photos throughout the day and made it clear that the Gladiators all came together to honor and celebrate the show’s last moments in production. Eventually, around 6 a.m. ET, the final scene was handled.

The series finale of Scandal will air on April 19 on ABC. Enjoy the cast and crew’s tweets, tears, and more, below.

And that’s a series wrap on #Scandal. Could not be prouder. Here is a shot of the Truman Balcony created by our amazing production crew. Thank you to every single person in our #scandalfam who helped bring this show to life. https://t.co/TRc5Xg3OXx pic.twitter.com/ujK0DsriYM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

It’s late. The whole gang is here for the filming of the final #scandal scene. It’s crazy in here! #directorsPOV — Tom Verica (@tomverica) March 17, 2018

And that’s a #scandal series wrap. Best cast & crew in the biz. Phenomenal #1 @kerrywashington. Thank you @shondarhimes for this sweet rollercoaster ride. ❤️ — Darby Stanchfield (@darbysofficial) March 17, 2018

Gettin down to it, as the final night on set becomes the final morning…couple scenes left. SO MUCH LOVE on this set right now. Thinking about you, #gladiators. #Scandal pic.twitter.com/CritQa63Lb — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) March 17, 2018

What’s the best crying GIF? Asking for a friend. — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) March 16, 2018

On the final shot of the second to last scene… Ish is getting real. 😔 #scandal #onelasttime https://t.co/iUF7CZmC3W pic.twitter.com/VsJ6UIrHwR — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

Last panel pass @ScandalABC . Thank you @paul_mcguigan for Getting us started on the Pilot pic.twitter.com/GhcBjqTkYm — Oliver Bokelberg (@bokelberg) March 17, 2018

3 cameras on our last day @ScandalABC. Thank you to our friends @verrents. We couldn‘t have done it without you! pic.twitter.com/XU9CYHd62p — Oliver Bokelberg (@bokelberg) March 17, 2018

First day of #Scandal pilot. First scene we shot. Quinn Perkins goes to hospital check in on Amanda Tanner. Look at Katie’s joyous smile! Same smile 7 seasons later… #onelasttime https://t.co/Bgs35Fu9VO pic.twitter.com/8H1RatYJ77 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2018

Dear! @shondarhimes ! THANK YOU! You gave me the best 7 Years of my life! THANK YOU! @kerrywashington & ENTIRE CAST! The Camera, Electric, Grip Department! All the Crew! The Writers, AD's! Glamour Squad! Art! Office! Gladiators! @tomverica @merrieats EVERYONE! I will miss you! xo — Oliver Bokelberg (@bokelberg) March 16, 2018