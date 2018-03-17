Syfy has dropped an evil little surprise timed to this St. Patrick’s Day: the teaser for Leprechaun Returns, the latest installment in the horror-comedy film series.

“My fingers are itching, I’m killing for more; why, let’s try our luck and bet on me gold,” the Leprechaun rattles off in the chilling clip. “If it lands on tails, I’ll do as me told; but heads? I’ll start a new killing spree.”

The film, which will premiere on Syfy in March 2019, picks up 25 years after the events of the 1993 original, which found a maniacal leprechaun doing whatever it takes (including committing gruesome murder) to track down his stolen pot of gold. Leprechaun Returns finds the leprechaun revived in the modern day when a group of sorority girls unwittingly awaken him while tearing down a cabin to build a new sorority house. The new sequel is written by Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs Evil Dead) and directed by Steven Kostanski (The Void).

The original Leprechaun was released theatrically in 1993 to surprising success, significantly outgrossing its minuscule $1 million budget and spawning a follow-up the next year. The series took a break from 2003 to 2014, when the reboot Leprechaun: Origins premiered, and now the series is going back to its roots with Leprechaun Returns. It’s the eighth film in the franchise.

Watch the chilling teaser above for some hints at where our vicious Leprechaun is going next.