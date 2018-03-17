Jerry O'Connell performing with young Irish dancers is essential St. Patrick's Day viewing

Jerry O’Connell’s acting career has run the gamut over the years, from classic movies like Stand by Me to TV crime procedurals to, last but certainly not least, Kangaroo Jack. But his latest gig has emerged, improbably, as his boldest yet: guest host of The Wendy Williams Show.

Some background: O’Connell is a friend of Williams and was enlisted to fill in for the daytime TV host after she announced she was taking a three-week hiatus from the show on doctors’ orders, due to her Graves’ disease. According to a release, Williams’s hiatus was “intended to get her medication and levels from her long-public battle with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease in sync.” She confirmed on March 6 that she’d return on March 19, with O’Connell filling in until then.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show,” she said. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host … Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”

Turns out, Williams isn’t the only one happy about bringing O’Connell into the fold. The actor has been positively jubilant since taking over, particularly when it comes to his infectiously strange opening monologues that attempt to match Williams’ signature tone. This whole sample clip below is worth it, for instance, but be sure watch it to the very end, when O’Connell tries (seriously) to mimic Williams’ beloved “How you doin’?” introduction.

On Friday, O’Connell got into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit by thrusting himself, with full commitment, into a performance by the young O’Rourke Irish Dancers from Westchester, New York. O’Connell initially appears in a bright green suit to welcome the group, then joins them in an insane costume and wig, then dances with them, only for his wig to, sadly but perfectly, fall off.

Whether you’re in need of a little St. Patrick’s Day joy or a solid introduction to the O’Connell-hosting-Wendy saga, watch the full clip above.