Watch Jeff Goldblum stroke his Ian Malcolm Funko Pop! figure

David Canfield
March 17, 2018 AT 03:09 PM EDT

People rightly have gone bananas for Funko’s Sexy Ian Malcolm Pop! figure, which reflects the original, iconic pose Goldblum did for the character in the original Jurassic Park. But what does Goldblum himself think of it? On Friday, Conan O’Brien welcomed the actor onto his eponymous show to meet the new figurine face-to-face and get his thoughts. And rest assured, Goldblum had no problem referring to it as “the sexy one.”

After Conan introduced the pair, Goldblum examined Sexy Ian Malcolm Pop! with great interest, seemingly at a loss for words. He then neared doing something with the doll, but stopped himself, smirking and saying, “Never mind.” When prompted to elaborate, Goldblum replied while laughing, “I was going to do something I oughtn’t.” Enough said.

It seems even Malcolm’s portrayer cannot resist the power of the sexy pose. Watch the clip above.

