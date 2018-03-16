Zoë Kravitz posts selfie for Big Little Lies season 2 filming: 'Bonnie's. Back.'

Break out your Zoë Kravitz dancing gifs: the actress posted her first photo from the set of Big Little Lies season 2.

Kravitz posted a selfie on Instagram sporting the free-spirited Monterey mom’s long braids, with the caption, “Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2”. (It’s a big week for first-looks at Zoë Kravitz characters, as the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald trailer on Tuesday revealed her highly anticipated appearance as Leta Lestrange.)

Big Little Lies has remained the talk of the town since its premiere in 2017. Its continued fervent popularity prompted HBO to expand the show from a limited series by ordering a second season. Though fans are excited to see the Big Little Lies moms back in action, the cast apparently had some extraordinary salary demands.

Regardless, Kravitz is set to return alongside Nicole Kidman (who won an Emmy and Golden Globe for her role), Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley, as well as much of the rest of the original cast. And of course, in the casting coup of the century, Meryl Streep is onboard as well.

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.