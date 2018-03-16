Westworld releases a dozen intriguing new season 2 photos

Bring yourself back online — or at least look at these on your phone: Westworld has released a dozen new season 2 photos.

The images include a first look at Talulah Riley (above, now a series regular) in the new season, and sporting a very different appearance (you’ll recall Riley played the white-clad greeter host Angela for William early in season 1, then later was discovered by Teddy and The Man in Black as a prisoner).

There’s also newcomer Antoine Costa (played by Fares Fares, standing arms akimbo amid a makeshift camp), below, who is a tech expert among those trying to restore order in the park that’s in robopocalypse upheaval. Plus there are more newcomers shown alongside Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) and Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright) in one shot below — they are Karl Strand (Gustaf Skarsgard) and Maling (Betty Gabriel), who, like Costa, are among the control team sent into the park.

There’s also new shots of Maeve (Thandie Newton), Hector (Rodrigo Santoro), and more.

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

John P. Johnson/HBO

Westworld returns April 22.