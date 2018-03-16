The past few months have been a little crazy for The Bachelor‘s Becca Kufrin: She went from getting engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on national television to getting dumped by Arie national television to being announced as the next Bachelorette — again on national television — and immediately being introduced to five of her suitors… you know where. And as of Thursday, she officially began her journey to find love.

And although her season won’t actually hit the small screen until May 28, filming began last night as Becca got to experience the joys of night one, where she greeted at least 20 men (possibly a total of 28 of them, judging by one of series creator Mike Fleiss’ tweets) arriving in limos at the Bachelor mansion. And because we couldn’t be there, Bachelorette producers took it upon themselves to live-tweet the event and share as much about the entrances as they (probably legally) could.

Below, check out the tweets from Fleiss, ABC’s Senior VP Alternative Series & Late-Night Programming Robert Mills, and executive producer/host Chris Harrison.

Gassing up the limos for Night One… #The Bachelorette meets her guys tonite!!! — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 15, 2018

Sun is setting. Almost time for #TheBachelorette to arrive!!! pic.twitter.com/t3h057mQyb — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2018

A very strange entrance and exit last night at the mansion… #TheBachelorette — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) March 16, 2018

The @BachelorInterns busy lubing up the driveway for night one of #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/CIRAuirUev — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

Not a great night for the sport of race car driving #TheBachelorette — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

We’re not supposed to show any of the guys before they’re announced……but I play by my own rules! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/vxzbr52sDY — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

A wonderful homage to “Harold and Maude” in the arrivals! #TheBachelorette — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

Is guys wearing no socks a thing now? Seems to be a theme in #TheBachelorette like it’s the new deep V or something — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

A wonderful homage to The Baseball Bunch on #TheBachelorette arrivals — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) March 16, 2018

The Bachelorette premieres on May 28 on ABC.