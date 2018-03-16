Are you dying for more Star Wars in the months in between The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story? The Force is with you because animated series Star Wars Forces of Destiny is returning to television.

Eight new episodes of the animated series will debut at 10 a.m. PT on Disney YouTube and Disney.com on Monday, March 19. There will also be a television special featuring all eight episodes on Monday, March 25 at 9:50 p.m. on Disney Channel.

The episodes bring new adventures with many Star Wars favorites including Jyn Erso, Rey, Padmé Amidala, and Ahsoka. The new episodes will also include characters never-before-seen in the Forces of Destiny series, including new Last Jedi character Rose Tico (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, who played Rose in the movie) and cuddly Porgs.

Luke Skywalker also gets his first solo Forces of Destiny episode featuring a special lesson with Jedi master Yoda in the swamps of Dagobah. Mark Hamill will lend his voice to the role, joining Felicity Jones, Daisy Ridley, and others in reprising their live-action roles for the animated series.

Get a first look at photos from some of the upcoming new episodes below:

